Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Zscaler by 582.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on ZS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.21.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.4 %

Zscaler stock opened at $181.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.45. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.55 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total value of $1,414,313.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.