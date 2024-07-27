Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Up 1.9 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 1.73. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.51.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.70 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 30.71%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 153.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Wedbush started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 30,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $1,483,291.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

