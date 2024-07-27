Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,239 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NLY shares. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NLY opened at $19.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.09. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.52 and a 1 year high of $21.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.