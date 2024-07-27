Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 570 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,275,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $97.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.40.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Guggenheim upped their target price on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.77.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

