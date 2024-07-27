Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,449 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Family Investment Center Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $12.29 on Friday, reaching $465.70. 14,210,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,196,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $493.33 and a 200-day moving average of $473.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.38 and a twelve month high of $542.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total transaction of $443,269.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $17,206,674. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 16,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.87, for a total value of $8,916,696.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at $81,104,462.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total value of $443,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $17,206,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,348 shares of company stock worth $154,678,120. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $620.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $525.66.

Get Our Latest Report on Meta Platforms

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.