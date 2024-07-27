Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $511,000 Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $7.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $256.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,924. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.82. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.74 and a 52 week high of $286.87.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 3.57%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price target on Quanta Services from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Monday, May 6th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.75.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

