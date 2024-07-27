Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $852,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $692,917,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 362,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $175,581,000 after acquiring an additional 14,861 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 317,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 253,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,771,000 after acquiring an additional 19,816 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded up $6.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $561.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,184. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $609.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $570.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $531.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

