Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Gilead Sciences Stock Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,453,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,727. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $87.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 213.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.
Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences
In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
