Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,804 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Community Bank raised its stake in Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its position in shares of Shell by 0.6% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 26,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Shell by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,907 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell by 4.4% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shell Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.05. 2,821,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,886,992. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.54. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.51. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.688 dividend. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 50.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

