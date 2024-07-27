Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Short Interest Up 215.0% in July

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,500 shares, a growth of 215.0% from the June 30th total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Stock Performance

SEVN stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.47. 54,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,061. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.78. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. Seven Hills Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.97%.

Institutional Trading of Seven Hills Realty Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matisse Capital increased its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 142,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 75,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Seven Hills Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEVN. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust Company Profile

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

