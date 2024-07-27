ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $82.04

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.04 and last traded at $81.66, with a volume of 110958 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFBS. Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th.

ServisFirst Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is 32.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServisFirst Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

