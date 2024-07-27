Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Bought by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 143.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 329,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 78,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,677 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 26,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -95.24%.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Service Properties Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SVC

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.