Select Water Solutions, Inc. (WTTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th.

Select Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 20.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Select Water Solutions to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

Select Water Solutions stock opened at $11.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94. Select Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Select Water Solutions ( NYSE:WTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $366.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.29 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Skarke sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $131,257.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 380,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,994.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Select Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Select Water Solutions in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

