Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Noble Financial raised shares of Seanergy Maritime to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

Shares of SHIP stock opened at $9.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $192.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Seanergy Maritime has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $13.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.34.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The shipping company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seanergy Maritime Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 25th. Seanergy Maritime’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Institutional Trading of Seanergy Maritime

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 149,439 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Seanergy Maritime by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 67,427 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 30,381 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp.

Featured Stories

