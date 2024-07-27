Scotiabank Trims Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Target Price to C$187.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$188.00 to C$187.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Canadian National Railway from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$195.00 to C$179.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$179.29.

Shares of CNR opened at C$159.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$166.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$170.72. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The firm has a market cap of C$101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.29 billion. Analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.22%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky acquired 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$160.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

