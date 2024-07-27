Scotiabank Lowers Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Price Target to $58.00

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the natural resource company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.50 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.07.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.1 %

FCX opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.02. Freeport-McMoRan has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.24.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $4,162,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $2,859,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,529,843.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $4,162,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,430,735.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freeport-McMoRan

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.