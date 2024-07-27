Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) PT Raised to $100.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on STNG. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.17.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $72.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $42.92 and a 52-week high of $84.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $389.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.46 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 42.12%. Equities research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 419 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 8,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

