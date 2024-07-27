Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,893,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,904,269 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned 0.55% of Schlumberger worth $432,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLB. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 297.9% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $1,838,647.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $216,281.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 286,874 shares of company stock worth $14,148,517. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2 %

SLB traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $48.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,187,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,073,436. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SLB. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

