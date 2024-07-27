Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 71.4% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sappi Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Sappi stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Sappi has a 52-week low of $1.99 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. Sappi had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sappi will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

