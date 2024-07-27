Sapphire (SAPP) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.92 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $1,359.60 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,831,336,395 coins and its circulating supply is 1,810,799,772 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.

Sapphire Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

