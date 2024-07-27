SAP (ETR:SAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $172.37

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €172.37 ($187.36) and traded as high as €196.42 ($213.50). SAP shares last traded at €193.82 ($210.67), with a volume of 2,111,569 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €181.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €172.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $229.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.97.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

