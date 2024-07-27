Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Argus from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sanofi Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.71. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. On average, analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter worth $29,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

