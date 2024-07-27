SALT (SALT) Price Up 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

SALT (SALT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 27th. One SALT token can now be bought for $0.0204 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SALT has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $1,023.34 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00009724 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00008945 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,101.26 or 0.99982851 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00011219 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00006697 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000046 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00071882 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT (CRYPTO:SALT) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SALT is blog.saltlending.com.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02035061 USD and is up 3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $2,419.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.