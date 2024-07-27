Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading 1.9% Higher

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $256.18 and last traded at $254.62. 1,781,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,782,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $249.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.20 and a 200 day moving average of $275.38. The company has a market cap of $254.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,137,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,363,398.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 969 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.63, for a total value of $245,767.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,137,906.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,363,398.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 324,242 shares of company stock worth $86,279,221. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

