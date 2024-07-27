Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 215.3% from the June 30th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 8.9 %

NASDAQ:SLRX traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,272,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,955. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90. The company has a market cap of $1.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.92. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($53.60) by $50.32. On average, analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -214.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

