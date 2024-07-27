Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Gap Up to $95.02

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $95.02, but opened at $98.29. Ryanair shares last traded at $98.91, with a volume of 676,656 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RYAAY shares. UBS Group lowered Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HSBC cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut shares of Ryanair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ryanair to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average of $130.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The transportation company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.01. Ryanair had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter worth about $229,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Ryanair by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,444,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,144,000 after buying an additional 360,917 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,939,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Ryanair by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Ryanair by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 571,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,543,000 after buying an additional 94,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

