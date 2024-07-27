RTX (NYSE:RTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. RTX updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.350-5.450 EPS.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $113.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,460,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,454,204. RTX has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $115.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $151.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on RTX from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

