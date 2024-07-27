Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Short Interest Update

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 2,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 356,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total transaction of $196,095.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Gold

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 224.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 609,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,276,000 after buying an additional 422,026 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,595,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,807,000 after buying an additional 292,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,696,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 834,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,507,000 after buying an additional 212,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 12,032.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 183,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,219,000 after buying an additional 182,171 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RGLD traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.09. 250,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,819. Royal Gold has a fifty-two week low of $100.55 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.16.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 47.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.