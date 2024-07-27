Rodgers Brothers Inc. Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carrier Global by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of CARR stock traded up $1.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.77. 4,351,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,472,202. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.09.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 159,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $9,906,734.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 98,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total transaction of $6,437,191.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,560,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 262,954 shares of company stock worth $16,650,050. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

