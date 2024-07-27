ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ) Stock Price Down 4%

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $43.08. 16,381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 31,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.85.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $181.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (NYSEARCA:THNQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Robo Global Artificial Intelligence ETF (THNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ROBO Global Artificial Intelligence index. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in developing the technology and the infrastructure of enabling artificial intelligence. THNQ was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by ROBO Global.

