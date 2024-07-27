Robert W. Baird Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $1,075.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $1,050.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $835.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,120.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,040.13.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSE DECK opened at $894.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $970.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $890.03. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.06. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $484.02 and a 1 year high of $1,106.89.

Deckers Outdoor’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, September 17th. The 6-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 17th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, September 17th.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.93. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $825.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 30.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total transaction of $4,299,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.00, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,681,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,108 shares of company stock worth $23,919,671 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 437.5% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.