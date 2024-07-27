Robert W. Baird Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $200.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They set an underweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $210.84. The firm has a market cap of $184.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.78.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,075,287.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kintegral Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 5,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

