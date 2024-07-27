Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

