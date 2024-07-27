Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2024

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $17.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 2.86%.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of RVSB stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,908. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $4.52. The stock has a market cap of $97.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.57.

Riverview Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.