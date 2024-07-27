Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RIO. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.15.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 55.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 415 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

