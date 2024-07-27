Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Richardson Electronics in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:RELL traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 91,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,081. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.30.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $223,299.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELL. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Richardson Electronics by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 27,285 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 5,496 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

