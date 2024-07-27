Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.05 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Ribbon Communications updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Ribbon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBBN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. The stock had a trading volume of 681,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,635. The company has a market cap of $564.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.08. Ribbon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ribbon Communications from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Thursday.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

