REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.0888 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $13.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.

NASDAQ:FEPI opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $57.29.

The REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is actively managed, seeking to provide similar returns as the Solactive FANG Innovation Index and monthly income. The fund invests in the securities comprising the index while writing call options on them.

