REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (FEPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 26th

REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 1.0888 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $13.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ:FEPI opened at $51.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 1.06. REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $57.29.
REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX FANG & Innovation Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.