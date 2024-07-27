Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Resources Connection from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Resources Connection in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Resources Connection presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RGP

Resources Connection Price Performance

Shares of Resources Connection stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. Resources Connection has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $16.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18. Resources Connection had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.85%.

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

In other news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $131,062.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,411.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Roger D. Carlile purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 11,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $131,062.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,481 shares in the company, valued at $950,411.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Resources Connection by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,538,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,978,000 after buying an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,419,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,838,000 after buying an additional 30,393 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 205,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Resources Connection by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 29,253 shares during the period. Finally, Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in Resources Connection in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,376,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.