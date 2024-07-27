Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.
Residential REIT ETF Price Performance
BATS:HAUS traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87.
Residential REIT ETF Company Profile
