Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUS) Announces $0.12 Dividend

Jul 27th, 2024

Residential REIT ETF (BATS:HAUSGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th.

Residential REIT ETF Price Performance

BATS:HAUS traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $18.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.78. The company has a market cap of $2.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Residential REIT ETF Company Profile

The Home Appreciation U.S. REIT ETF (HAUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund provides exposure to publicly traded REITS that derive a substantial amount of their revenue from US residential properties. The fund is actively managed. HAUS was launched on Feb 28, 2022 and is managed by Armada ETF Advisors.

