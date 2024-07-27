Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.14

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.14 and traded as high as $31.00. Rentokil Initial shares last traded at $30.51, with a volume of 990,040 shares trading hands.
Rentokil Initial Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.14.
Rentokil Initial Company Profile
Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.
