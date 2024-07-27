RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Cut to $280.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $288.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $263.40.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RNR opened at $224.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.38. RenaissanceRe has a 52-week low of $174.22 and a 52-week high of $239.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $223.97 and its 200-day moving average is $223.49.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.86 by $2.32. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 36.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is 3.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RenaissanceRe news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RenaissanceRe

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

