Reliance (NYSE:RS) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance (NYSE:RS – Free Report) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $262.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $355.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Reliance from $341.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $329.40.

Get Reliance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on RS

Reliance Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE RS opened at $304.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.30. Reliance has a 12 month low of $237.14 and a 12 month high of $342.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.86.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by ($0.08). Reliance had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Reliance’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,449,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,212,862.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 20,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.38, for a total value of $6,031,954.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,230,709.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,421 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,855 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reliance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliance by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Reliance by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Reliance by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Reliance by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Reliance in the fourth quarter worth $280,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.