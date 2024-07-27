Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $59,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,000.00 to $1,166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,040.00 to $1,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,060.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,183.00 to $1,182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,074.95.

Shares of REGN stock traded up $14.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,078.63. The company had a trading volume of 380,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $723.56 and a twelve month high of $1,106.16. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,033.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $976.79.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at $41,311,496.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.86, for a total transaction of $1,142,535.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,347,256.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total value of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,074 shares of company stock worth $64,546,123. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

