Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 24,800 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Reborn Coffee Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Reborn Coffee stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $5.01. 10,170 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,549. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Reborn Coffee has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $16.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.92.

Reborn Coffee (NASDAQ:REBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. Reborn Coffee had a negative net margin of 63.39% and a negative return on equity of 222.87%. The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter.

Reborn Coffee Company Profile

Reborn Coffee, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises retail locations, kiosks, and cafes that focus on serving specialty-roasted coffee in California. It purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, tea and other beverages, and various food items. It offers products in various form factors, such as whole bean roasted coffee bags, single-serve drip bags, and pour over packs.

