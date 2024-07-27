Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Down 40.8% in July

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the June 30th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RPID stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,236. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 42.25% and a negative net margin of 224.73%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

