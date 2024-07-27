Ramsdens (LON:RFX) Shares Up 1.3%

Ramsdens Holdings PLC (LON:RFX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 197.50 ($2.55). 75,207 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 96,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.52).

Ramsdens Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of £63.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.92 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 197.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 194.47.

Ramsdens Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a GBX 3.60 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Ramsdens’s payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

Ramsdens Company Profile

Ramsdens Holdings PLC engages in the provision of diversified financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Foreign Currency Exchange, Pawnbroking, Jewellery Retail, and Purchase of Precious Metals. The company engages in the sale and purchase of foreign currency notes to holidaymakers, as well as offers travel cards and international bank-to-bank payments; and provision of pawnbroking and asset backed lending services.

