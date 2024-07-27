Quantum (QUA) Tops One Day Volume of $19.27

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market cap of $0.00 and $19.27 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00009693 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00009001 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,633.98 or 0.99864524 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011232 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00006728 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00071896 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $42.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

