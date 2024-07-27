Qtum Reaches Market Cap of $290.87 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $2.76 or 0.00004024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Qtum has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $290.87 million and approximately $37.16 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,264.22 or 0.04752991 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00041511 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011183 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00013982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00009191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001872 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,250,044 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

