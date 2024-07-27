QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.34, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $150.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.20 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 19.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS.

QCR Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.95. 114,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.96. QCR has a 1 year low of $45.83 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day moving average of $58.30.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.58%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

