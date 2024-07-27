Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Qantas Airways Trading Up 0.6 %
QABSY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.
About Qantas Airways
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Qantas Airways
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Qantas Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qantas Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.