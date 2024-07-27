Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Down 20.8% in July

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Qantas Airways Trading Up 0.6 %

QABSY traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,607. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $14.83 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.92.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Limited provides air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Qantas Domestic, Qantas International, Jetstar Group, and Qantas Loyalty segments. It offers passenger flying, and air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty recognition programs.

